Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’

Avinash Tiwary wants Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to revive family films in Bollywood and bring families back to theatres, noting that movies today often cater to individuals rather than families.

Ahead of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie release, actor Avinash Tiwary shared his thoughts on the lack of family entertainers in Bollywood. Known for his versatile roles, Avinash hopes that his upcoming film will bring families back to theatres.

Family entertainers are becoming rare:

Avinash explained during the Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer launch event that he observed a lack of family-oriented films because filmmakers tend to create their work. He explained that people in Mumbai now prefer to watch movies together with their friends and partners because of two societal changes, which include migration and the reduction of extended family living arrangements. Filmmakers have started to create stories which focus on individual characters because of this transformation in audience behaviour.

Ticket prices and audience mindset:

Avinash said, 'I asked my bhabhi which of my films the kids had seen'. She said your movies were serious and another was scary. The expensive ticket prices make it harder for family movies to attract viewers.

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Shift toward individualistic stories:

Avinash explained that the current state of the industry now priorities individualand specific personal narratives more than it values traditional family storytelling. He expressed his pride in taking on various roles because he believed family films were becoming less common. His solution to this problem exists in his work, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.