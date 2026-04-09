FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?

IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals

Nitish Kumar set to take Rajya Sabha oath tomorrow; who will be Bihar’s next CM?

Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? Gangster with 1.5 million followers, owns luxury cars, Rs 17 lakhs in cash, arrested in Dubai

'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained

IPL 2026: Winless KKR up against rampant LSG at Eden Gardens; Mohammed Shami key for Lucknow?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’

Avinash Tiwary wants Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to revive family films in Bollywood and bring families back to theatres, noting that movies today often cater to individuals rather than families.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 movie release, actor Avinash Tiwary shared his thoughts on the lack of family entertainers in Bollywood. Known for his versatile roles, Avinash hopes that his upcoming film will bring families back to theatres.

Family entertainers are becoming rare:

Avinash explained during the Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer launch event that he observed a lack of family-oriented films because filmmakers tend to create their work. He explained that people in Mumbai now prefer to watch movies together with their friends and partners because of two societal changes, which include migration and the reduction of extended family living arrangements. Filmmakers have started to create stories which focus on individual characters because of this transformation in audience behaviour.

Ticket prices and audience mindset:

Avinash said, 'I asked my bhabhi which of my films the kids had seen'. She said your movies were serious and another was scary. The expensive ticket prices make it harder for family movies to attract viewers.

Also read: Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

Shift toward individualistic stories:

Avinash explained that the current state of the industry now priorities individualand specific personal narratives more than it values traditional family storytelling. He expressed his pride in taking on various roles because he believed family films were becoming less common. His solution to this problem exists in his work, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?
'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?
US-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from ceasefire deal?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement