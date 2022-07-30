Search icon
Avengers Endgame director duo Russo Brothers praise RRR director SS Rajamouli, call him 'great' filmmaker

After the meeting, the Russo brothers took to Twitter and praised RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Credit: Russo brothers/Instagram

The world's greatest filmmakers The Russo Brothers and Indian director S.S. Rajamouli, known for their action-packed extravaganzas The Gray Man and RRR respectively, are the brains behind the most recent examples of this trend. Recently, they discussed what inspires fans all across the world via a virtual meet.

After the meeting, the Russo brothers took to Twitter and praised the Indian filmmaker. He tweeted, "Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli… " SS Rajamouli replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft. "

Rajamouli found it both satisfying and unexpected to see the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer RRR grow to become the most watched Indian movie on Netflix, with more than 47 million hours of total viewing time with subtitles in 15 other languages. "Yes, I was taken aback by how the West received it", the `Chatrapathi` director admits in the Netflix-arranged conversation.

"Everyone enjoys a good narrative, but I didn`t expect I could make movies for everyone, or acquire a grip over the Western sensibilities", Rajamouli stated, during his discussion with the Russo Brothers. "I had never trusted myself. Therefore, I was genuinely shocked when `RRR` first appeared on Netflix, when viewers began to watch it, when word of mouth began to spread, and when the reviewers began to give it positive reviews."

All three directors concur that action is the most broadly appealing genre to base their narratives on, despite their shared belief that movies should be anchored in emotion, which Rajamouli refers to as "the basement on which you can create this great extravaganza." 

Joe asserts that "Action is a universal language. Geography and choreography are involved. Without words, it can be communicated. Therefore, I do believe that it is, in many respects, the most transcending genre, the most accessible to everyone in the world."  (Inputs from IANS)

First-image
Omicron BA.5 subvariant may cause higher reinfections, severe outcomes: New Covid-19 study
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
