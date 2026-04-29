Australian Minister Tony Burke admits to be a 'massive fan' of Shah Rukh Khan, calls Om Shanti Om his all-time favourite

Tony Burke, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and named Om Shanti Om as his favourite film. He also praised Bollywood films like Chak De! India and Jodhaa Akbar, highlighting his love for Indian cinema and music.

Tony Burke, the Australian Home Affairs Minister, has recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, revealing that he is a huge fan of the actor’s work and Indian cinema in general. He also shared his love for music by composer A.R. Rahman and spoke about several Bollywood films that have left a lasting impression on him.

Tony Burke shares his love for Shah Rukh Khan:

Tony Burke said during a conversation on the Indian Link podcast with Pawan Luthra that he was a 'massive Shah Rukh Khan fan.' He praised the actor's global appeal and highlighted how SRK’s films had connected with audiences across countries. Burke also mentioned that he enjoyed A.R. Rahman’s soundtracks, which added to his appreciation of Indian cinema.

He considered Chak De! India is his most cherished Hindi movie when asked about his favourite Hindi films. The film's value grew for him because it was filmed in multiple Australian cities, which included Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Minister recalls enjoying Bollywood classics:

Tony Burke also talked about other famous films and shared his views as he watched them. He admitted that while watching Chak De! In India, he still found himself supporting Australia, despite the film’s strong emotional narrative centred on the Indian hockey team. He expressed his views about the movie Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling it a 'phenomenal film' for its storytelling and visual grandeur. He reflected on how Bollywood films often blended history, drama and emotion in a unique way that appealed to global audiences.

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Om Shanti Om remains his all-time favourite:

Burke said that his absolute favourite film of all time was Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. He presided over its emotional depth, entertaining storytelling and memorable dialogues. He especially highlighted a line from the film, stating, 'Simple happy endings, if it’s not happy, it’s not the end. The story is not over yet,' calling it one of the most beautiful and meaningful lines he had heard.