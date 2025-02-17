Starring the talented Sudheer Babu, "Jatadhara" aims to deliver a stunning visual experience and a gripping narrative.

"Jatadhara" officially commenced production on 15th February with a grand mahurat ceremony held at a temple in Hyderabad. The event was graced by presenters Zee Studios, Umesh K.R. Bansal, and Prerna V. Arora, marking the beginning of this highly anticipated project.

The ceremony was conducted with great fanfare, signifying an auspicious start to the film's journey. The chief guests, including Director Harish Shankar, "Pushpa 2" Producer Ravi Shankar, Director Venky Atluri, Director Mohana Indraganti, and actress Shilpa Shirodhkar, gave the ceremonial clap, marking the official commencement of the film's production. The presence of these esteemed personalities and well-wishers added to the celebratory atmosphere.

"Jatadhara" promises to be an action-packed, suspenseful, and thrilling mystery. The storyline revolves around the intriguing theme: 'A treasure to find, a curse to fight.' It is set to mesmerize audiences with its captivating blend of traditional mythology infused with a fresh supernatural twist.

Starring the talented Sudheer Babu, "Jatadhara" aims to deliver a stunning visual experience and a gripping narrative. As the film embarks on its production journey, anticipation continues to build for this exciting cinematic venture.