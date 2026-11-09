Atlee shares emotional note for wife Priya on their 12th wedding anniversary: 'You turned a boy into a gentleman'

Atlee and Priya got married in 2014, welcomed their baby boy Meer in 2023, and were blessed with their daughter Miyou in 2026.

Filmmaker Atlee celebrated 12 years of marriage with wife Priya by sharing a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for her unconditional love, unwavering support and companionship. The Raaka and Jawan director reflected on their journey together, revealing that their bond dates back nearly 18 years. Recalling how he had always wished for a true friend who would stand by him through every phase of life, Atlee said that while he had prayed for a beautiful life, he was blessed with something far more special in his wife.

Taking to Instagram and X, Atlee shared a photo of their wedding and wrote, "Since childhood, I’ve always heard that all you need in life is one true friend who will stand by you forever. I prayed to God for a beautiful life, but He blessed me with something far greater — YOU. You stood by me through every phase of life, turned a boy into a man, a man into a gentleman, and made me a husband, a father, and above all, a better human being. The world may celebrate my success, but deep inside, I know that everything I am today is because of your unconditional love, kindness, and belief in me."

"12 beautiful years of marriage and almost 18 years of friendship. My greatest achievement in life will always be having you by my side. Without you, I am nothing. With you, I have everything. Thank you for being my best friend, my love, my strength, and my everything. Thank you for choosing me, every single day. Happy 12th Anniversary, my Laddoo, my Suji! @priyaatlee", the Mersal director added.

Since childhood, I’ve always heard that all you need in life is one true friend who will stand by you forever. I prayed to God for a beautiful life, but He blessed me with something far greater — YOU. You stood by me through every phase of life, turned a boy into a man, a man into a gentleman, and made me a husband, a father, and above all, a better human being. The world may celebrate my success, but deep inside, I know that everything I am today is because of your unconditional love, kindness, and belief in me. 12 beautiful years of marriage and almost 18 years of friendship. My greatest achievement in life will always be having you by my side. Without you, I am nothing. With you, I have everything. Thank you for being my best friend, my love, my strength, and my everything. Thank you for choosing me, every single day. Happy 12th Anniversary, my Laddoo, my Suji! @priyaatlee Love you forever and beyond — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 9, 2026

Sharing the same picture, Priya wrote on her profile, "Happy happy 12th, my dear husband! @Atlee_dir. Thank you for Meer and Miyou, and for being that one person I can turn to at any point in life. Whether I want to laugh, cry, share my happiness or just be myself, you are my safe place and my best friend. Thank you for being that one constant in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to do life with. I love you to the moon and back! #12YearsDown #ForeverToGo."

Happy happy 12th, my dear husband @Atlee_dir Thank you for Meer and Miyou, and for being that one person I can turn to at any point in life. Whether I want to laugh, cry, share my happiness or just be myself, you are my safe place and my best friend. Thank you for being that one constant in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to do life with. I love you to the moon and back! #12YearsDown #ForeverToGo — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) November 9, 2026

The couple, who got married in 2014, welcomed their first child, a baby boy Meer, on January 31, 2023. In January this year, they announced their second pregnancy and were blessed with their daughter Miyou on April 20.

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