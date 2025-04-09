South Director Atlee's whose next project AA22×A6 stars Allu Arjun is facing criticism over copying the film's poster from 2021 Hollywood film Dune. Netizens have reacted and found similarities between the posters of the two movies.

Atlee called out by netizens over copying Dune’s poster for upcoming film starring Allu Arjun: 'No need to work hard'

Since Telugu actor and superstar Allu Arjun and director Atlee's project AA22×A6 was announced, social media has been criticising the makers rather than praising the big project by Sun Pictures. The production house launched the initial video of the project, it shared the film’s poster claiming the film received 6 million plus views. Many social media users on X alleged that Atlee copied 2021 Hollywood film ‘Dune’’s poster as they pointed out the similarities between the two.

Netizens claim copying Hollywood film's poster

On Monday, Sun Pictures shared a video on X announcing Allu Arjun and Atlee's massive project calling it magnum opus, for which the team collaborated with many known Hollywood VFX studios. Seeing the posters of both the films, similarities can be seen. The production house, which is a division of Sun TV Network LTD, shared many behind the scenes clips.

Social media reacts

Sharing the poster of Dune, a profile with the name ‘cinema cultured’ wrote, “Doesn't it look like the Dune poster?”

Another one took a dig at the director’s choice of poster and wrote, “Welcome back @Atlee_dir sir to south India” and shared the poster of the Hollywood film.

An individual who seemed angry at the similarity between the poster wrote, “Started stealing already i see.”

A user jokingly remarked, “There is no need to work hard, just pick up any movie, poster from Hollywood and say the real thing and paste it in front of the Indian public.”

Atlee has been the target previously as well for copying posters from Hollywood films, along with a few scenes as well. In 2023, the director addressed these allegations and said, “In the creative field, you end up making similar stories. That doesn’t mean I copy it. It can be inspired. I was inspired by MGR (Ramachandran) songs and that’s why I make intro songs. I take risks... In 30 years, no one has told Shah Rukh Khan sir the kind of story I had and went with such a proposal. Do you think only I face such criticism in the world of cinema? Many great filmmakers and creative minds have faced it.”