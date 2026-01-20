'Yes we're pregnant': Atlee annouces second pregnancy with Priya, shares heartwarming pics with heartfelt note

Atlee, took to social media and dropped the announcement of their second pregnancy, leaving fans emotional.

Popular filmmaker Atlee, best known for directing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is elated as he'll be welcoming a new member soon. Yes, on Tuesday, January 20, Atlee announced his second pregnancy with wife Priya Atlee. The Theri director took the news on X (formerly Twitter) and dropped photos from a maternity photoshoot. In one of the photos, Atlee, along with his wife Priya, son and Meer are seen posing together. Meer imitating his pregnant mother is the cutest thing on the internet. In another photo, Atlee and Priya are seen posing romantically with Priya leaning her back on Atlee. In one of the photos, Atlee is seen holding Priya, showing love and gratitude to his better half. At last, he shared a sketch of Atlee and his extended family, which include wife Priya, son Meer, and their three furry friends, cute dogs.

Netizens' reactions to Atlee's news

The news went viral in no time, and several netizens congratulated the duo. "Such beautiful news! Sending so much love, light, and many blessings to you, Priya, and the whole wonderful crew. Meer is going to be the best big brother! May this journey be filled with joy and health for you all," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "The mystery of Priya Atlee’s absence at the #JanaNayagan launch was solved! Huge congratulations to the power couple on their pregnancy. Wonderful news!" On the work front, Atlee will major upcoming project is tentatively titled AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The shoot will commence soon, and it's expected to set new standards in filmmaking.

