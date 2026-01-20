FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Yes we're pregnant': Atlee annouces second pregnancy with Priya, shares heartwarming pics with heartfelt note

Atlee, took to social media and dropped the announcement of their second pregnancy, leaving fans emotional.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Yes we're pregnant': Atlee annouces second pregnancy with Priya, shares heartwarming pics with heartfelt note
Atlee, Priya, with their son Meer
Popular filmmaker Atlee, best known for directing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is elated as he'll be welcoming a new member soon. Yes, on Tuesday, January 20, Atlee announced his second pregnancy with wife Priya Atlee. The Theri director took the news on X (formerly Twitter) and dropped photos from a maternity photoshoot. In one of the photos, Atlee, along with his wife Priya, son and Meer are seen posing together. Meer imitating his pregnant mother is the cutest thing on the internet. In another photo, Atlee and Priya are seen posing romantically with Priya leaning her back on Atlee. In one of the photos, Atlee is seen holding Priya, showing love and gratitude to his better half. At last, he shared a sketch of Atlee and his extended family, which include wife Priya, son Meer, and their three furry friends, cute dogs. 

Atlee shared the photos with the caption, "Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! 
Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love, Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.

Netizens' reactions to Atlee's news

The news went viral in no time, and several netizens congratulated the duo. "Such beautiful news! Sending so much love, light, and many blessings to you, Priya, and the whole wonderful crew. Meer is going to be the best big brother! May this journey be filled with joy and health for you all," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "The mystery of Priya Atlee’s absence at the #JanaNayagan launch was solved! Huge congratulations to the power couple on their pregnancy. Wonderful news!" On the work front, Atlee will major upcoming project is tentatively titled AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The shoot will commence soon, and it's expected to set new standards in filmmaking.

Also read: After Ranveer Singh's exit, Shah Rukh Khan to return in Don 3, only if Farhan Akhtar agrees to this demand of superstar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
