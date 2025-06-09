The Atlantic Starr band shared the news of Wayne Lewis' demise on their Facebook handle, asking for "respect for privacy" for the singer's family.

Wayne Lewis, a founding member of the R&B band Atlantic Starr who sang vocals, and is known to pen hits like Always and Secret Lovers, passed away, as informed by his band.

The Atlantic Starr band shared the news of Wayne Lewis' demise on their Facebook handle, asking for "respect for privacy" for the singer's family. The cause of the death was not revealed by the band. "It's with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025 please keep the family in your prayers and respect there privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh Sunrise 4/13/1957 Sunset 6/5/2025 #restinpeaceWayne," wrote the 'Atlantic Starr' band on Facebook.

According to Deadline, Atlantic Starr, a New York-based band, was founded in 1976 by Wayne Lewis and his two brothers -- David Lewis (vocalist and guitarist) and Jonathan Lewis (keyboardist and trombonist) -- as well as drummer Porter Carroll Jr., bassist Clifford Archer and percussionist-flautist Joseph Phillips.

Early members also included lead singer Sharon Bryant (later replaced by Barbara Weathers), trumpeter William Sudderth and saxophonist Damon Rentie (replaced afterward by Koran Daniels). According to the outlet, throughout the late '70s and early '80s, Atlantic Starr scored several hits on the R&B charts, including 'Circles', which marked the group's first single to hit the Billboard Hot 100.

Later tracks, like 'Always,' peaked at No. 1 on the coveted chart, while 1992's 'Masterpiece' peaked at No. 3. First signing to A&M, the group then moved over to Warner Bros. Records, having trimmed down to a quintet with the three Lewis brothers, Phillips and Weathers by 1987, reported Deadline.

Following the smash success of "Always," Weathers left to pursue a solo career and was replaced with a number of other female vocalists. In 1992, the Atlantic Starr members appeared as themselves and performed on an episode of daytime soap Another World, reported Deadline. Wayne Lewis and David Lewis are credited with writing most of the band's songs. The group's most recent album, Metamorphosis, was released in 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)