Atif Aslam says he doesn't miss India after ban, thanks those who stopped him from working here

Atif Aslam has spoken about his long absence from India and thanked Indian fans for continuing to listen to his music despite the restrictions.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has spoken about his 10-year absence from the Indian music industry. In a recent conversation with Kris Fade on his YouTube channel, the singer said that he still misses his Indian fans and is happy that his music continues to reach them.

Atif talks about being away from India

Atif said he has not worked in India for almost a decade after Pakistani artistes were banned from working in the country.

He said, “It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now. For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach.”

‘I miss you guys’

Atif also had a message for the Indian fans who continue to support his songs.

He said, “Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys. I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well. I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself,”

The singer said that being away from Bollywood also gave him a chance to focus more on creating his own music.

Why were Pakistani artistes stopped from working in India?

The restrictions on Pakistani artistes came after tensions between India and Pakistan increased following the Uri terror attack in 2016.

In September that year, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution asking its members not to hire Pakistani artistes and technicians until relations between the two countries became normal.

The restrictions became stricter after the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a “total ban” on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry.

Atif remains popular among Indian listeners

Despite being away from Bollywood for years, Atif remains a popular name among Indian music fans.

He first became widely known in India with Aadat, which featured in the 2005 film Kalyug. He later sang several hit Hindi songs, including Woh Lamhe, Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Tu Jaane Na, Jeene Laga Hoon, Be Intehaan, Jeena Jeena and Tere Sang Yaara.

His work in Hindi films also earned him several Filmfare nominations for Best Male Playback Singer.