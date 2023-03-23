Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl, singer shares her first photo

Atif Aslam/Instagram

Popular Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana have been blessed with a baby girl on March 23, Thursday. Atif took to his Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers, along with the first picture of their newborn baby daughter.

Atif also revealed that they have named their daughter Halima, which has an Arabic origin and means 'gentle' or 'mild-mannered'. "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam, 23/03/2023", wrote the singer.

The couple, who tied the knot with each other in 2013, is already parents to two sons named Abdul Ahaad and Aryaan Aslam. While Atif and Sara Bharwana were blessed with Abdul in 2014, they welcomed their second son Aryaan in 2019. His sons' cute and adorable pictures often go viral on social media.

Several celebrities and netizens took to the comments section and congratulated him. Indian actor Sharad Malhotra wrote, "Mabrouk", adding a pink-heart emoji. "Sending love (red heart emoji) Congratulations", penned Indian singer Stebin Ben. One of his fans wrote, "The Beloved Prophet has said When a boy is born, then he brings one light and when a girl is born, then she brings two lights. Congratulations Atif."

Atif Aslam's famous Bollywood songs include O Meri Laila from Laila Majnu, Aadat from Kalyug, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai, Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Tere Bin from Bas Ek Pal, Toota Jo Kabhi Tara from Flying Jatt, and Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from Zeher among others.



