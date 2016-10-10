Athiya Shetty to walk the ramp for Masaba Gupta at IFW

Athiya Shetty to turn showstopper for Masaba Gupta

Actress Athiya Shetty, one of the youngest fashionistas of Bollywood, will walk the ramp for designer Masaba Gupta at the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week.The 28th edition of IFW, in association with Maybelline New York, will be held from October 12-16 at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla.

23-year-old Athiya, who is the brand ambassador of Maybelline New York, will sport a NY-inspired vivid, bold and edgy look, created by Maybelline make-up artist, Elton J Fernandez.The Hero actress recently did a photo shoot inspired by New York Fashion Week SS'17, said she was thrilled to work with Fernandez and Rohan Shreshta for the #GirlsGoneVivid shoot.

"I was thrilled to work with Elton J Fernandez and Rohan Shreshta for the #GirlsGoneVivid shoot. Elton created incredibly bold, dynamic and vibrant looks that epitomise everything that is confident and powerful about a woman's femininity. I don't think anyone has ever seen me in this avatar before."

Now, Athiya is excited about bringing the look to India via Masaba's show. Talking about the designer, the star said, "I am so excited to bring to India the trend that has been all the rage on international runways. "Masaba's show will also showcase lively hues with a modern, chic and sexy New York vibe that will be infused with high octane energy. I personally love Masaba's designs and I know she has something spectacular designed for me!"

Maybelline New York is confident through India Fashion Week, it will be able to introduce new trends for Indian women. "Maybelline New York encourages women to embrace the power of makeup to express themselves, and Athiya is the perfect representative of these values. "I am confident that she will create magic on stage at India Fashion Week and I look forward to a stunning show that is inspirational to our consumers," said General Manager, Maybelline New York India, Pooja Sahgal.