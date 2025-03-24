Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday. The couple shared the good news on their respective social media handle

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday announced the arrival of their first child. Taking to their social media handles, they shared the good news with their fans, revealing that it’s a baby girl. The couple refrained from disclosing the newborn's face and instead shared a photo of two swans.



Taking to Instagram, new parents Athiya and KL Rahul dropped a joint post that read, "Blessed with a baby girl, 24.03.2025, Athiya & Rahul". Soon their post were showered with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike. Athiya's industry friends Kiara Advani shared a series of red heart emojis, Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor congratulated her.

Check the post here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the joyful news of their pregnancy in November with a heartwarming Instagram post. The announcement featured adorable visuals of tiny baby feet and an evil eye charm, accompanied by the caption, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."



Post the announcement, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been sharing their joyful moments from their pregnancy on social media. The couple had shared adorable photos showcasing Athiya's pregnancy glow, with KL Rahul lovingly caressing her baby bump. The pictures exuded their joy and excitement, with the caption simply reading, "Oh, baby," accompanied by cute emoticons.

Check the post here:

The couple's love story blossomed into marriage in 2023 when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's picturesque farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty has taken a break from acting, but she has remained active in the modelling world. She has been promoting various high-end luxury brands, leveraging her influence as a model and celebrity. She has starred in films such as Hero, Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor. On the other hand, KL Rahul played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy victory.