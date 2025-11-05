FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Athiya Shetty birthday: KL Rahul’s sweet post for his 'wifey and stress ball' melts hearts online; SEE PICS

On her birthday, Athiya Shetty received a sweet post from husband KL Rahul, who called her his 'best friend, wifey and stress ball.'

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:58 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

It’s a special day for Athiya Shetty, her birthday and her first one as a new mom! The actress, who turned a year older today, was showered with love from her husband and cricketer KL Rahul, whose sweet birthday post has taken over social media.

KL Rahul calls Athiya his 'wifey, stress ball and goofball'

KL Rahul shared a series of adorable pictures with Athiya on Instagram and wrote, 'Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball. I love you more each passing year.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post included a cozy photo of the couple hugging, a fun mirror selfie and a candid shot of Athiya looking effortlessly stylish in black sunglasses. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry, flooding the comments with heart emojis and birthday wishes.

Rahul’s rare yet heartfelt post gave fans a glimpse into their strong and loving bond, something the couple usually keeps private.

Love story straight out of movie

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul first met through mutual friends in 2019 and instantly clicked. After years of dating, they tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, attended only by close family and friends.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah, marking a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, also penned a sweet birthday note for her on Instagram, calling her 'my heart in human form.' His emotional post, along with Rahul’s adorable message, made the day even more special for the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From being a doting wife to a new mom, Athiya Shetty’s birthday this year was all about love, laughter and family.

