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Athiradi OTT release date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph-starrer Malayalam action comedy

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Athiradi OTT release date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph-starrer Malayalam action comedy

Headlined by Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, Athiradi will start streaming on SonyLIV from June 19.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Athiradi OTT release date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph-starrer Malayalam action comedy
Athiradi poster
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Malayalam blockbuster Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, will make its digital premiere on Sony LIV on June 19, the streaming platform has announced. Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, who is best known for penning the script of Tovino's superhero film Minnal Murali, the film is set against the backdrop of an engineering college. 

What is Athiradi about?

The film features Basil as Samkutty, a spirited student determined to revive his college's iconic cultural festival that was banned years ago following a tragic stampede. His plans take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Sreekuttan Vellayani (Thomas), an eccentric goon-turned-musician whose arrival sparks a rivalry between the two.

Basil, Tovino on Athiradi streaming release

"Sony LIV has been home to some of our most memorable journeys, so it's incredibly special for us to bring Athiradi to the platform. The film celebrates the fun, friendships, chaos and emotions that make campus life unforgettable. We had a fantastic time creating this world, and I'm excited for audiences across the country to join in on the madness and entertainment when Athiradi premieres on Sony LIV," Basil said in a statement. 

Tovino said Sreekuttan is one of the most entertaining characters he has played in his career. "I've had the chance to play. The film is packed with humour, energy and action, and I'm excited for audiences to discover—or revisit—its unique charm when it premieres on Sony LIV," he added.

More about Athiradi

The film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Riya Shibu, Zarin Shihab, Jeo Baby, Vishnu and Shelvin. Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan and music composer Shaan Rahman make special appearances as fictionalised versions of themselves. Athiradi is produced by Basil and Dr. Ananthu S.

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