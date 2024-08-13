Astrologer predicts Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala will separate over 'another woman', faces legal trouble, backlash

Astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham predicted that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will separate in 2027 over 'another woman'.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024. Days after their engagement, astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham predicted that their relationship would end in 2027 due to 'another woman.'

As per 123 Telugu, this prediction sparked controversy. After this, the Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) filed a police complaint against him for his 'insensitive' video. After facing backlash, the astrologer apologised on his social media handle.

He said, "I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word. MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony on August 8. Their engagement was a close-knit ceremony attended by their immediate family members. In the afternoon on Thursday, Chaitanya's father and superstar Nagarjuna had shared first photos from their engagement, which went viral on the social media.

Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, and Sobhita, who made her acting debut in Raman Ragahv 2.0 in 2016, had reportedly started dating in 2022 and many of their vacation photos from Europe had surfaced on the internet in the last two years. But, the two of them never spoke about or confirmed their relaionship until their engagement.

Once their engagement photos came out, the two actors were also heavily trolled on the social media by the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha. The two actors, who had shared screen screen space in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili, had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation after four years in 2021.

