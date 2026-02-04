Assi trailer: Malayalam star Kani Kusruti marks Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's 'hard-hitting' courtroom drama, fans react

ASSI, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu, is a hard-hitting courtroom drama based on real-life events that confront societal injustices. Releasing worldwide on 20th February 2026.

Based on harrowing everyday news, Anubhav Sinha’s ASSI is a film that makes us confront the uncomfortable truth we often run away from. The film is set to hit the big screen on 20th February 2026.

After creating intrigue with its compelling motion poster, the makers of ASSI, T-Series and Benaras Media Works have now unveiled the film’s gripping trailer. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, the investigative courtroom drama is headlined by Taapsee Pannu, supported by a power-packed ensemble cast.

Alongside Taapsee, the film features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa, further elevating the film’s thrilling depth.

The trailer opens on a gripping, unsettling note, introducing Taapsee Pannu as a relentless lawyer who refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice, while Kani Kusruti stands at the emotional core of the narrative, her character becoming the beating heart of the case. What follows is a fast-paced investigative journey that tears through the dark, deeply disturbing layers of society. More than just a courtroom clash, the drama challenges the conscience, raising uncomfortable questions about morality, accountability, and the future we are shaping for the next generation.

Talking about the trailer:

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared, “At T-Series, we believe in backing meaningful, hard-hitting stories that need to be told. ASSI is a story that stayed with me from the moment I heard it. It reflects realities we see around us every day but often choose to look past. Anubhav has approached this film with immense honesty, and Taapsee has brought a rare sincerity and strength to her performance. For me, this isn’t just about making a film; it’s about starting a conversation. I’m proud that T-Series is backing a story that dares to ask uncomfortable questions.”

Reflecting on the trailer:

Director Anubhav Sinha added, 'For me, my film has to hit the core of the story. With ASSI, it felt like a loud thud exactly where it should. That impact compelled me to make this film. The story draws from everyday news, realities we often choose to ignore. To tell a story like this, Taapsee is a natural. You just take her there, and she delivers her best. And with Bhushan Kumar backing a film like ASSI, we know we’re striking the nail in the right corner.'

Sharing her thoughts:

Taapsee says, “I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming; they’re happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it’s not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from.'

Hard-hitting and thought-provoking, the trailer leaves viewers questioning whether justice is truly served or merely declared. With justice itself placed on trial, Taapsee Pannu’s performance promises to leave a lasting impact, challenging audiences to reflect long after the verdict is delivered.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ASSI, a Benaras Mediaworks Production, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

The film is set to release exclusively in theatres worldwide on 20th February 2026.

Fans reaction:

Fans are overwhelmingly impressed by the ASSI trailer, with many calling it 'shocking' and 'bhayanak' in its intensity. Several viewers expressed that Taapsee Pannu delivered a performance worthy of a national award, calling her the best Indian actress. The trailer has already created strong anticipation, leaving audiences emotionally impacted and eager for the film’s release.