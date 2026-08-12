Assam floods: Abhishek Malhan steps in with Rs 5 lakh to help rebuild damaged Hanuman temple

Abhishek Malhan has joined hands with True Hope Foundation to rebuild a Hanuman temple damaged in the Assam floods, with the project receiving a total contribution of Rs 20 lakh.

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan is helping families affected by the Assam floods. As part of his relief work, he has now taken up the rebuilding of a Hanuman temple that was badly damaged in the floods.

Abhishek starts temple rebuilding work

Abhishek shared a video from Assam on Instagram showing the damaged area where the temple once stood. He was also seen performing a puja, breaking a coconut and meeting local people.

The YouTuber said he had decided to contribute Rs 5 lakh towards rebuilding the temple. True Hope Foundation later decided to add Rs 15 lakh to the project.

In his post, Abhishek wrote, “Bajrang Bali ne mujhe yeh saubhagya diya ki main Hanuman Mandir ke nirmaan mein apna chhota sa yogdaan de sakun. As a proud Hindu, this feeling is truly beyond words. Aaj humne pooja ke saath is pavitra kaam ki shuruaat ki. Humne mandir ke nirmaan ke liyeRs 5 lakh ka yogdaan dene ka sankalp liya tha, lekin True Hope Foundation Rs 5 lakh ko yeh initiative itna pasand aaya ki unhone apni taraf se Rs 15 lakh aur jodne ka faisla kiya (I got the good opportunity to rebuild this temple and started the work with a puja. I contributed Rs 5 lakh and True Hope Foundation added Rs 15 lakh more because they loved the initiative).”

Temple to be rebuilt with Rs 20 lakh

Abhishek said the temple will now be rebuilt with a total amount of around Rs 20 lakh.

He added, “Ab milkar lagbhag Rs 20 lakh ki lagat se ek sundar Hanuman Mandir ka nirmaan kiya jayega. Paise se zyada mere liye yeh baat matter karti hai ki Bajrang Bali ne mujhe is punya kaam ka ek chhota sa hissa banne ka mauka diya. Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Shree Ram! (Now the amount of Rs 20 lakh will be kept for the reconstruction of a beautiful temple here. Above the donation, it is the chance to be a part of this work that matters to me).”

Abhishek also promised help to flood-hit families

This is not Abhishek’s first effort to help people affected by the Assam floods. In an earlier post, he said his team had distributed mattresses, gas stoves, water purifiers and standing fans in Simalgurii. He also promised to rebuild seven houses and repair three battery rickshaws.

He had written, “Shoutout to all the influencers who came out to support Assam in this situation. Will be needing your help in next 2 days . Will be announcing on stories Groundwork report. #Location - simalgurii. Distributed mattress, gas stoves, water purifiers and standing fans . Promised to rebuild 7 houses from scratch. Promised to repair 3 battery rickshaws,”

Assam floods cause major damage

The floods in Assam began on July 19 and affected several parts of the state. Golaghat was among the worst-hit districts, with more than 71,000 people affected. Sivasagar had over 21,000 affected people, while more than 13,000 people in Jorhat were impacted by the floods.

Several celebrities have also joined relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam. Salman Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda and Guru Randhawa have contributed to relief work in different ways.