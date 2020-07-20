Assam, Bihar floods: CarryMinati raises over Rs 11 lakh to donate in CM Relief Fund

YouTuber Ajay Negar, who goes by the name of CarryMinati, had recently raised Rs. 11 lakh to donate to the people affected in Assam and Bihar floods. Through his live stream, the YouTuber raised 10.3 lakhs, in which he added Rs. 1 lakh from his own pocket.

"Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all," shared CarryMinati on his Twitter handle.

Here's the tweet:

CarryMinati had announced that he would be live streaming on YouTube and the person who is the highest contributor to the charity would receive a shoutout from him. The live stream took place for over six hours from 7 pm on Sunday.

Before CarryMinati, news reports stated that his YouTuber friend Ashish Chanchlani had also taken the initiative and donated Rs. 1 lakh each towards Assam and Bihar CM Relief Fund. He had also said that he did so because he wanted other people to also take an initiative and donate money towards those affect by the floods in North-Eastern parts of India.