Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

The creators of Aspirants reveal how emotional messages from real-life IAS and IPS officers validated their efforts.

The second season of the popular show Aspirants was released on Prime Video last week to much acclaim. The popular show tells the story of three UPSC aspirants, their struggles, journeys, and friendships as they move ahead in life. The first season was praised for its realism. Season 2 takes the story ahead from coaching to professional life. The show’s director Apoorv Singh Karki and writer Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish speak to DNA about what makes it tick.

Apoorv opens up on how season 2 is a different take on the lives of the protagonists, while retaining the essence of the show. “This season is not about the preparation. It’s about the struggles IAS officers face after they clear UPSC. There is a door, the door to the interview room. Most think that struggles end once they are through that door. But the truth is that a new set of struggles begin. We wanted to show that in season 2,” he says.

The show touched a chord among the millions of UPSC aspirants and civil services officers when it released in 2021. Deepesh recalls, “Right from season one, I used to get lots of messages from IAS, IPS officers. They would send personal messages. It was quite fascinating and overwhelming. These are people who have taken that journey and faced those struggles and now are where they wanted to be. If the show is connecting with them, then maybe we touched the right chord.”

While the show has been praised for its realism, Deepesh admits that they took some creative liberties to make it entertaining. However, praise from IAS and IPS officers is enough validation for them that the changes were for the good. He explains, “When we were making the show, we were a little apprehensive because even though we have tried to keep it as real as possible, we are wary of making mistakes. Sometimes, we have to use the grammar of cinema and make it entertaining. We have to connect it to certain universal emotions so that people who are not from that world can also relate to it. We were apprehensive that what if we lose the realism if we overdo it. So when real IAS, IPS officers began sending emotional messages, we saw it as validation. When they said that they were reliving their lives through the show, it made us very happy.”

But Aspirants is not just popular among the UPSC circles. It remains popular beyond that, among the general populace too. Apoorv explains why it is so. “What makes it interesting is that the show is about friendship. Wherever you go, in a college, coaching, hostel, you make a set of friends who stay with you forever. That is a universal emotion,” he says.

Aspirants, starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, is streaming on Prime Video.