Headlines

IMD predicts warmer November in most parts of India amid intensifying El Nino conditions

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out great offers on helmets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on study table

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Top deals on cookwares, get up to 73% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out great offers on helmets

8 Superfoods to turn white hair into black naturally

Popular actors who ran away from home for films

9 most shocking horror films banned for being too disturbing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

The creators of Aspirants reveal how emotional messages from real-life IAS and IPS officers validated their efforts.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second season of the popular show Aspirants was released on Prime Video last week to much acclaim. The popular show tells the story of three UPSC aspirants, their struggles, journeys, and friendships as they move ahead in life. The first season was praised for its realism. Season 2 takes the story ahead from coaching to professional life. The show’s director Apoorv Singh Karki and writer Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish speak to DNA about what makes it tick.

Apoorv opens up on how season 2 is a different take on the lives of the protagonists, while retaining the essence of the show. “This season is not about the preparation. It’s about the struggles IAS officers face after they clear UPSC. There is a door, the door to the interview room. Most think that struggles end once they are through that door. But the truth is that a new set of struggles begin. We wanted to show that in season 2,” he says.

The show touched a chord among the millions of UPSC aspirants and civil services officers when it released in 2021. Deepesh recalls, “Right from season one, I used to get lots of messages from IAS, IPS officers. They would send personal messages. It was quite fascinating and overwhelming. These are people who have taken that journey and faced those struggles and now are where they wanted to be. If the show is connecting with them, then maybe we touched the right chord.”

While the show has been praised for its realism, Deepesh admits that they took some creative liberties to make it entertaining. However, praise from IAS and IPS officers is enough validation for them that the changes were for the good. He explains, “When we were making the show, we were a little apprehensive because even though we have tried to keep it as real as possible, we are wary of making mistakes. Sometimes, we have to use the grammar of cinema and make it entertaining. We have to connect it to certain universal emotions so that people who are not from that world can also relate to it. We were apprehensive that what if we lose the realism if we overdo it. So when real IAS, IPS officers began sending emotional messages, we saw it as validation. When they said that they were reliving their lives through the show, it made us very happy.”

But Aspirants is not just popular among the UPSC circles. It remains popular beyond that, among the general populace too. Apoorv explains why it is so. “What makes it interesting is that the show is about friendship. Wherever you go, in a college, coaching, hostel, you make a set of friends who stay with you forever. That is a universal emotion,” he says.

Aspirants, starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, is streaming on Prime Video.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why

Kerala serial blast: Learnt bomb-making from internet, spent only Rs 3000, claims prime suspect

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operations underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE