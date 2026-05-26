Ashutosh Rana-Renuka Shahane 25th anniversary: Couple recreates sweet varmala ceremony, fans react: ‘Perfect couple’

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a sweet varmala ceremony and a heartfelt message about love, respect and togetherness.

Bollywood couple Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane celebrated 25 years of togetherness with a heartwarming varmala ceremony, winning hearts online. Fans flooded social media with love, calling them the 'perfect couple' as the duo marked their silver jubilee anniversary with smiles, gratitude and emotional moments.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane celebrate 25 years of marriage:

Actor Ashutosh Rana dropped a beautiful video on Instagram, where he and Renuka Shahane are shown doing this wedding-style varmala thing. You can see them surrounded by close mates, family members and all, and the whole moment looks so warm. The two kept smiling the entire time, exchanging flower garlands like it’s the sweetest little ritual.

In the clip, Renuka kind of playfully teased Ashutosh because he bent down a bit so it would be easier for her to place the garland on his neck. Honestly, the adorable chemistry, it grabbed fans right away. Then after the ceremony, the couple folded their hands in gratitude, and posed together for photos, like really happy and content.

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Ashutosh shares a heartfelt anniversary note:

Along with the video, Ashutosh penned an emotional note reflecting on their 25-year-long journey together, as if it were yesterday. He said marriage isn't about forcing each other to change; it is more about helping one another grow, evolve, and slowly become better individuals

The actor also shared what he feels is the secret behind a happy marriage, where mutual respect matters as much as love between husband and wife, maybe even more on some days. He described marriage as a sacred bond, where two people sort of become one, and then they stand by each other through life, through the ups and downs. Ashutosh even compared marriage to the confluence of two rivers, calling it a spiritual and meaningful union that removes the feeling of separateness, as if both paths finally meet.