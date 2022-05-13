Ashram 3 teaser: Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala, gives sneak peek of thrilling plot

Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol's highly anticipated web series 'Ashram 3' has debuted with a teaser. Bobby Deol is seen with people in his ashram in Baba's chola in a 1 minute 11 second teaser. People have also been seen raising slogans in his honour. The teaser depicts how Baba's devotion has extended throughout the country.

As soon as the teaser for the web series Mirzapur 3 was released, it received a huge response on social media. As a result, it's apparent that fans were anxiously anticipating the web series. The release date of the trailer for this web series has also been confirmed, adding to the fans' enthusiasm. On May 13, this trailer will be published.

Take a look:

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby said that when he asked his father (Dharmendra) about his series, the veteran actor added that he couldn't see his boy doing such a dark character. He further added, that even his father got a similar reaction from his grandmother. Deol recalled an incident where his granny left a movie preview of Dharmendra, just because of his dark on-screen character.



Also read: Exclusive: Bobby Deol reacts to his viral Lord Bobby memes, talks about next season of 'Aashram' and more

Speaking about 'Aashram,' the third season of the series is keenly awaited by his fans. Deol shared details with DNA about the show and said, "I think what happened with Ashram was Season 1 was split into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. So a lot of people and everybody is getting confused that Season 3 is coming out, actually, it is Season 2. But maybe they will come out with Season 2 Chapter 3, you know. I don't know when it is coming out, but even I want it to come out soon. Because of Corona, it got delayed, and hopefully, it should be out in May but I am not sure."