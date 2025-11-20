FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet

Brazil: Massive fire breaks out at COP30 summit venue in Belem, evacuation underway

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday breaks silence on dating Aneet Padda, says 'we’ve both made each...'

PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement; wedding on THIS date

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check ou

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son,

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'

He also said that there was no "negativity" inside the house and that seeing all the contestants sitting around the table when he brought home-cooked food was a "truly heartwarming" moment.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 11:47 PM IST

Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ashnoor Kaur had an emotional day in the Bigg Boss 19 house when her father, Gurmeet Singh, visited her. The father and daughter had a heartfelt conversation, glimpses of which surfaced on social media. Many viewers were shocked to see how Gurmeet told his daughter not to forget and take advantage of the body-shaming comments made by contestant Tanya Mittal.

Gurmeet wrote on his Instagram Stories, "After yesterday's episode, I've seen some videos suggesting that I asked Ashnoor to 'take advantage' of Tanya's body-shaming comments. I want to clear up these misconceptions right now, as this is not true. My words have been taken completely out of context."

Mix-Collage-20-Nov-2025-07-18-PM-7580-1763646609277

He further said, "When Ashnoor asked me about forgiving Tanya, that conversation had nothing to do with body shaming. It was a light-hearted, fun moment—most of which wasn't shown in the episode. Because of editing, what I said is being interpreted differently, and that's unfair to everyone involved."

"I went inside the house only to cheer Ashnoor up."

He also said that there was no "negativity" inside the house and that seeing all the contestants sitting around the table when he brought home-cooked food was a "truly heartwarming" moment. "So I sincerely request all of you to ignore the twisted, out-of-context comments. I went inside the house only to encourage Ashnoor, not to belittle anyone. I cherish every memory I have with every contestant, whether it aired or not, and I left with a lot of positivity."

Also read: Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check ou
US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details
US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son,
WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base
WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players
Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'
Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE