Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'

He also said that there was no "negativity" inside the house and that seeing all the contestants sitting around the table when he brought home-cooked food was a "truly heartwarming" moment.

Ashnoor Kaur had an emotional day in the Bigg Boss 19 house when her father, Gurmeet Singh, visited her. The father and daughter had a heartfelt conversation, glimpses of which surfaced on social media. Many viewers were shocked to see how Gurmeet told his daughter not to forget and take advantage of the body-shaming comments made by contestant Tanya Mittal.

Gurmeet wrote on his Instagram Stories, "After yesterday's episode, I've seen some videos suggesting that I asked Ashnoor to 'take advantage' of Tanya's body-shaming comments. I want to clear up these misconceptions right now, as this is not true. My words have been taken completely out of context."

He further said, "When Ashnoor asked me about forgiving Tanya, that conversation had nothing to do with body shaming. It was a light-hearted, fun moment—most of which wasn't shown in the episode. Because of editing, what I said is being interpreted differently, and that's unfair to everyone involved."

"I went inside the house only to cheer Ashnoor up."

He also said that there was no "negativity" inside the house and that seeing all the contestants sitting around the table when he brought home-cooked food was a "truly heartwarming" moment. "So I sincerely request all of you to ignore the twisted, out-of-context comments. I went inside the house only to encourage Ashnoor, not to belittle anyone. I cherish every memory I have with every contestant, whether it aired or not, and I left with a lot of positivity."

Also read: Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...