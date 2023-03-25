Ashneer Grover talks about current condition of film industry, says, 'kaahe ka Yash Raj..'

Ashneer Grover

Former co-founder of Indian Fintech company BharatPe, Ashneer Grover rose to fame after he appeared as an investor on the reality TV Show Shark Tank India season 1. The businessman is known for his unfiltered self and at a recent event, he spoke about the current state of the Bollywood film industry and revealed that he doesn’t want to come on TV.

While speaking at the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, Ashneer Grover revealed that he made a huge amount of money through social media and no longer needs to be on Television and said, “In today’s time, you have an opportunity to create a personal brand. Pehle kya tha, Yash Raj ji ke paas camera hai, Yash Raj ji ne casting karni hai. Jo unke camera ke saamne aagaya, woh hero hai. Ab bhaisaab sabke paas camera hai, toh kaahe ka Yash Raj (Earlier, what used to happen was that Yash Raj had a camera, Yash Raj had to cast for a film. Whoever Yash Raj put in front of the camera became a hero. Now, everybody has a camera, so why do we need a Yash Raj)?”

Ashneer continued to speak about the condition of cinema theatres today and said, “Kisi ko theatre jaana hi nahi hai. Theatre bharna mushkil ho raha hai. Sab bol rahe hain ke bhai main ghar baitha hoon, office baitha hoon, gaadi mein baitha hoon, jab mera mann karega mereko entertainment chahiye hai. We are at that cusp point. There is an opportunity for everybody, cutting across segments, to become public and to become famous. Aapko woh opportunity as a brand use karni hai(Nobody wants to go theatre today. It is getting difficult to fill the theatres. Everyone is saying that I am sitting at home, office or in car, everyone wants entertainment at their own convinience. You have to use this opportunity as a brand).”

Since the lockdown has lifted up the, the iconic film studio Yash Raj Films had a rough time in 2022. However, This year seems to have been started at a good note, as YRF’s Pathaan became a blockbuster beaking several records and Luv Rajan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also did good at box office and was distributed by YRF studios. YRF’s another most anticipated movie Tiger 3 is also set to release this year in December.