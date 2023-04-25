Search icon
Ashneer Grover leaves netizens in splits as he reveals reason behind unfollowing Mouni Roy, Disha Patani on Instagram

Ashneer Grover reveals he unfollowed Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa in fear of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Ashneer Grover leaves netizens in splits as he reveals reason behind unfollowing Mouni Roy, Disha Patani on Instagram
Disha Patani-Ashneer Grover-Mouni Roy

Ashneer Grover became a household name after his appearance at Shark Tank India as a judge. The entrepreneur now enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is known for his bold views. Ashneer recently talked about his equation with his wife and revealed how liking Mouni Roy’s pic got him into trouble.

In a conversation with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their Youtube talk show Couple of Things, Ashneer Grover appeared with his wife and shared the reason behind unfollowing Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and others on Instagram. Ashneer shared that he is afraid of his wife and said, “I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni Roy ne bikini me ek photo dali (She put up a bikini pic). I liked it." To this his wife Madhuri said, "Yeh like karna banta hai (Is this worth liking)?”

I came home and she was sitting there angry. I didn't know what I did. Maine toh kuch bhi nahi kiya (I didn't do anything)." Ashneer Grover then revealed that he unfollowed Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and many others on Instagram.

The video was shared on Instagram by Amrita Rao and she captioned it, “A love story with no Doglapan, that’s Ashneer Grover and Madhuri. Catch this crazy roller coaster love life.” After watching the video, fans dropped hilarious comments. One of the comments read, “No matter how strong a person is, he cannot stand in front of his wife.” Another wrote, “Doglapan left the chat.” Another wrote, “Men will be men, Ashneer Grover version.”`Another comment read, “I also want such an overprotective wife.”

Ashneer Grover is the former co-founder and managing director of Indian fintech company Bharat Pe and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover is a businesswoman and startup investor. The duo got married on July 4, 2006, and has two children, a daughter Mannat and a son Avy.

Read Who is Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover? Know why she got sacked

 

