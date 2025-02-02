After apologising to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18, Ashneer Grover has slammed the superstar for creating fake drama on the show.

The former Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover met Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 in November last year. The superstar grilled the entrepreneur and reminded him of all the negative statements he had made against the actor in the past. Now, Ashneer has hit back at Salman and said that he took "faltu ka paga" with him during their confrontation.

When Ashneer was heading BharatPe in 2019, he had signed the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor as the company's brand ambassador. Speaking on the Vagerah Vagerah podcast in 2023, Grover had said that he convinced Khan to reduce his fees from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore, and also stated that the actor's team denied him a photo with him.

In Bigg Boss 18, when Ashneer apologised to Salman about his past statements, the actor replied to him, "I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself. I just got to know that you are coming. I didn’t even know your name."

Now, two months and few days after his Bigg Boss 18 appearance, Ashneer has slammed Salman at an event in NIT Kurukshetra, He said, "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisi ko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha? (He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was called. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?)."

"Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me (And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me)", he further added.

Now, we would have to wait and watch if Salman Khan replies to Ashneer Grover or invites him on Bigg Boss 19 and thrashes him again. After this recent video has gone viral, the superstar's fans are slamming the businessman on social media saying that he should have shown the guts to confront Salman on Bigg Boss 18 itself.