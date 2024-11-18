In the Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had grilled Ashneer Grover about the statements he had made about the actor in the past. Now, Ashneer has defended himself against all the trolls.

The former Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover appeared on Bigg Boss 18 in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, November 17. The host Salman Khan grilled the entrepreneur and reminded him of all the negative statements he had made against the actor in the past.

Now, on his X account, Ashneer has now defended his choice to come on Bigg Boss 18. Along with sharing a picture with the superstar, he wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. BTW all of these statements are TRUE. Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever."

"My deal numbers are always correct (bank/auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people). The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not 'unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same. And finally I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking", he had further added.

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE:



- Salman is a great host & actor

- Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

- I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

For the unversed, when Ashneer was heading BharatPe in 2019, he had signed the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor as the company's brand ambassador. Speaking on the Vagerah Vagerah podcast last year, Grover said that he convinced Khan to reduce his fees from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore, and also stated that Salman's team denied him a photo with the actor.

In the last Bigg Boss 18 episode, when Ashneer apologised to Salman about his past statements, the actor said, "I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself."

READ | Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, both avoid daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.