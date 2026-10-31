Ashish Chanchlani gives shoutout to 'epic series' Chaar Yaar; Purav Jha, Saqib Ayub, Naman Jain, Prayrak Mehta respond

Ashish Chanchlani praised Amazon Prime Video's Chaar Yaar, starring Purav Jha, Saqib Ayyub, Naman Jain and Prayrak Mehta in the leading roles.

Ashish Chanchlani has given a shoutout to Amazon Prime Video's Chaar Yaar, starring Purav Jha, Saqib Ayyub, Naman Jain and Prayrak Mehta. The popular content creator praised the four actors and their performances, prompting enthusiastic responses from the cast on social media. Taking to his social media, Ashish urged his followers to watch the series and praised the performances of its lead cast. He wrote, "Don't forget to watch this epic series on Prime starring my bro @puravjha & @naman.33 @saqibayub_ @prayrakmehta faadu performances."

The shoutout was followed by playful and affectionate responses from the four actors. Reposting Ashish's story, Purav Jha wrote, "Bhai ne bola dekhne ka toh dekhne ka." His response summed up the excitement of receiving a recommendation from a creator he looks up to. Saqib Ayub responded with a simple "Thank you Ashish", while Prayrak Mehta wrote, "Thank you @ashishchanchlani (red heart emoji)". Naman Jain, meanwhile, shared his appreciation with an affectionate "Ashish bhai (red heart emoji)".

Set in early-2000s Mumbai, Chaar Yaar follows four middle-class friends - Jay Gala, Tony Gomes, Saahil Shaikh and Sameer Khilji - whose dreams of a better life take an unexpected turn after a desperate decision pulls them into the city's criminal underworld. What begins as an attempt to change their fortunes soon turns into a dangerous game involving gangsters, car thefts and the police.

Directed by Vinay Waikul, the eight-episode crime drama also stars Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday and Bhagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles. Written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant, Chaar Yaar premiered on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video and is available to stream in Hindi.

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