BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...
Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city
PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know what it is
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online
Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia
Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy
From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally
Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer
Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch
'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch
ENTERTAINMENT
Asha Bhosle turns 92, celebrating a seven-decade-long journey as one of India’s greatest playback singers. With over 12,000 songs, global collaborations, and a Guinness World Record, she remains a true icon whose voice continues to inspire generations.
Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, turns 92 this year, marking yet another milestone in her legendary journey. With a career spanning over seven decades, she has mesmerised audiences with her versatility, singing across genres and languages. From soulful ghazals to peppy Bollywood tracks, Asha Bhosle remains an eternal inspiration for generations of music lovers. On her 92nd birthday, here are 8 interesting facts about the celebrated playback singer.
At 92, Asha Bhosle continues to be a symbol of timeless music, unmatched energy, and artistic brilliance. Her journey is not just about songs but also about resilience, reinvention, and passion.
ALSO READ: Meet actress, who married 20 year older man, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer