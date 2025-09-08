Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer

Asha Bhosle turns 92, celebrating a seven-decade-long journey as one of India’s greatest playback singers. With over 12,000 songs, global collaborations, and a Guinness World Record, she remains a true icon whose voice continues to inspire generations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer
Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, turns 92 this year, marking yet another milestone in her legendary journey. With a career spanning over seven decades, she has mesmerised audiences with her versatility, singing across genres and languages. From soulful ghazals to peppy Bollywood tracks, Asha Bhosle remains an eternal inspiration for generations of music lovers. On her 92nd birthday, here are 8 interesting facts about the celebrated playback singer.

8 Interesting Facts about Asha Bhosle

  • A musical legacy - Asha Bhosle began her singing career at the young age of 10, singing Marathi songs for films before making her mark in Bollywood.
  • Record-breaking career - She holds a Guinness World Record for recording the most studio tracks by a playback singer, with over 12,000 songs in 20+ languages.
  • Global recognition - In 2011, she was honoured with the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to music.
  • Versatility at its best - From classical and qawwalis to cabaret and pop, Asha’s adaptability made her one of the most versatile singers in Indian cinema.
  • Iconic collaborations - Her partnership with music composer R.D. Burman, whom she later married, produced timeless classics such as Dum Maro Dum and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.
  • Collaborations with international artists - She has collaborated with global artists, including The Kronos Quartet and Boy George, showcasing her music on the world stage.
  • Awards and honours - Asha has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honours in arts and cinema.
  • Passion for culinary - Beyond music, she is a successful entrepreneur with her chain of restaurants, Asha’s, which serves Indian cuisine in cities around the world.

At 92, Asha Bhosle continues to be a symbol of timeless music, unmatched energy, and artistic brilliance. Her journey is not just about songs but also about resilience, reinvention, and passion.

