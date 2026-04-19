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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old video with Reem Shaikh: 'I am in so much pain'

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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old video with Reem Shaikh: 'I am in so much pain'

Zanai Bhosle slammed a media house for sharing an old video during her grief after Asha Bhosle’s passing, calling it misleading and requesting privacy while mourning her grandmother.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old video with Reem Shaikh: 'I am in so much pain'
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has reacted strongly after a media house shared an old video of her during a period of personal grief following the singer’s passing.

Old video circulated online:

A paparazzi page recently posted a video showing Zanai Bhosle spending time with Reem Sen, where the two appear smiling and hugging. Zanai explained that the clip does not show recent material because it is almost six months old and she felt upset about its current distribution.

Emotional reaction:

Untitled design (25)

Zanai, who is currently mourning the loss of her grandmother Asha Bhosle, directly commented on the post. She wrote, 'This is nearly 6 months old. I am in so much pain right now. Please don't post such videos of mine, please.' Her emotional state required her to ask for privacy through her message.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

Remembering her Grandmother:

Zanai posted her emotional tribute to her grandmother, Asha Bhosle, who died on April 12 at 92 years of age. She described her grandmother as a central part of her life and someone who shared a very close bond with her. Zanai used her emotional post to share her deep sadness about losing daily moments, which included spending time at home and their daily talks. She shared her feelings about the excessive sorrow which followed the death of her most essential person.

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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle slams pap page for sharing her old video with Reem Shaikh: 'I am in so much pain'
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