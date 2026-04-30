Asha Bhosle is still with Zanai Bhosle, her phone wallpaper of legendary singer leaves internet emotional

Zanai Bhosle has been keeping the memory of her late grandmother, Asha Bhosle, alive through heartfelt gestures, offering fans glimpses into their deeply emotional bond.

Zanai Bhosle has been keeping the memory of her late grandmother, Asha Bhosle, alive through heartfelt gestures, offering fans glimpses into their deeply emotional bond. In a recent revelation, she shared that her phone wallpaper features a cherished picture of the two, reflecting love, nostalgia and remembrance following the legendary singer’s passing.

A heartfelt tribute through a simple gesture:

The wallpaper image shows two people who are experiencing a happy celebratory moment. The picture shows Asha Bhosle wearing an elegant light-colored saree while Zanai shines in her sparkling attire. The image becomes more significant because their warm smiles show the deep relationship they shared. The wallpaper shows that Zanai listened to her grandmother's classic song 'Ailo Tum Toh Dillagi Mein', which creates an emotional connection to the scene.

Remembering Asha Bhosle:

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, died on April 12 at 92 years old after her body experienced multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a day earlier due to severe exhaustion and a chest infection. Her passing marked the end of an extraordinary musical journey that spanned over eight decades.

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An emotional farewell:

Zanai displays her sorrow and affection for her grandma through her social media posts. She participated in the Asthi Visarjan final ritual in Varanasi, which Asha Bhosle requested to have her ashes scattered in the Ganges. Zanai showed her intense feelings during the funeral when she collapsed in tears while saying goodbye to her grandmother.