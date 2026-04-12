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Asha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'

PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

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Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'
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PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.  PM Modi on his X, wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India's most renowned and versatile voices. Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance."

He added, " I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. My heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers. She will continue to inspire future generations, and her songs will forever resonate in people's lives."

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from cardiac and respiratory complications and had reportedly been unwell for some time. Her condition worsened in recent days, leading to her being shifted to the ICU. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her demise; her last rites are scheduled to be held tomorrow at 4 pm.

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'Ban or suspension': BCCI breaks silence after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder caught using phone in dugout
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Asha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'
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