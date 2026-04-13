Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'

Padmini Kolhapure recalled her close bond with Asha Bhosle, saying the legendary singer helped launch her film career by introducing her to Dev Anand, which led to her debut film.

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has shared heartfelt memories of her close bond with legendary singer Asha Bhosle, crediting her for playing a key role in shaping her early film career and personal life.

Family bond beyond Cinema:

Asha Bhosle and Padmini Kolhapure are connected in more ways than just the movie business. Asha Bhosle is related to her through her father, Pandharinath Kolhapure, who was a first cousin of Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. This makes them a very close family. Padmini fondly remembers calling Asha Bhosle 'Asha atya,' which is Marathi for 'paternal aunt,' and how she would come to their house every Diwali with gifts.

Launch of her Film career:

Padmini said that Asha Bhosle helped her get into the film business in a big way. She said that Asha Bhosle introduced her to the famous actor Dev Anand, which led to her first movie, Ishk Ishk Ishk, in 1974. She says that this was a big turning point in her career.

The actor also talked about how Asha Bhosle loved her throughout her career, especially when she made her acting debut at the age of 79 in the movie Mai (2013). Padmini said that Asha Bhosle would only do the movie if she was in it, which shows how much she trusts and cares about her.

Also read: Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

A lasting legacy of love and music:

Padmini said that Asha Bhosle was not only a famous singer, but also a loving family member who helped her in both her personal and professional life. Their relationship is still a beautiful example of love, teaching, and family ties in Indian movies.