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As Toxic continues to struggle, Kiccha Sudeep stands in solidarity with Yash, promotes Geetu Mohandas' film, calling it 'out-of-the-box' attempt

Amid Toxic's dwindling fate at the box office, Kiccha Sudeep shows solidarity and promotes Yash's latest actioner, calling it an 'out-of-the-box' venture.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 07:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As Toxic continues to struggle, Kiccha Sudeep stands in solidarity with Yash, promotes Geetu Mohandas' film, calling it 'out-of-the-box' attempt
Kiccha Sudeep, Yash in Toxic (Image source: IMDb, file photo)
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As Toxic is struggling at the box office, actor Kichcha Sudeep has come out in support of Yash and Geetu Mohandas' film. Eega actor shared his thoughts on X; he praised Yash for choosing to experiment with the film instead of taking the more familiar route after the success of his previous blockbuster.

Kiccha Sudeep praises Yash for going 'out of the box'

In his post, Sudeep lauded Yash for making an "out-of-the-box" attempt instead of going for a regular follow-up to his earlier commercial success. "Just want to say this, @TheNamelsYash -- you've genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster," he wrote. Sudeep also said that trying something different takes "guts" and praised Yash for moving away from the usual commercial style.

He further wrote, "It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. #Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional."

Toxic earning in four days

Toxic relesed in theatres on Wednesday, August 26, with bumper opening. But, due to and has since received mixed to negative reactions from critics and cinephiles, the film started crashing from the second day. While some viewers have praised the film, others have not been quite impressed with its story and style. As far as the box office is concerned, as per Sacnilk, Toxic has earned Rs 221 crore worldwide. 

Also read: Toxic box office collection Day 3: Despite Raksha Bandhan holiday, Yash's actioner further crashes, heading to colossal disappointment, yet earns...

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash in dual roles and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. It was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam.

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