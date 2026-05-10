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As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you

As Thalapathy Vijay is set to create history by becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his marksheet from the Higher Secondary Board got leaked and went viral on the internet.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 11:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you
Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: Twitter)
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Thalapathy Vijay has lived up to his on-screen image, and he has already become Jana Nayagan by winning the Tamil Nadu polls by a wide margin. The superstar took his oath as TN's Chief Minister on Sunday. But before the iconic moment, his HSC (Higher Secondary Board) mark sheet leaked and went viral on the internet like wildfire. 

How much Vijay scored in the subjects

As per the viral screenshot of the marksheet, C Joseph Vijay passed HSC with First Class. The four subjects are of 200 marks each, and the Science paper was of 300 marks, adding up to a total of 1100. Out of 1100, Vijay scored 711. However, he scored the lowest in Mathematics and the highest in Tamil and Science. 

Marksheet

Watch Thalapathy Vijay taking the oath as CM

How much did Vijay score in maths and science 

Fans were shocked when they got to know that in Maths, Vijay scored only 95 from a 200-mark paper. On the other side, Vijay scored the maximum in science, earning 206 out of 300. In Tamil, the Master actor scored 155 out of 200. In English, he scored 133 out of 200. In Social Science, he earned 122 out of 200. Taking the total 711 out of 1100, which is around 64.64%. 

Thalapathy Vijay's iconic win at Tamil Nadu polls

In the Tamil Nadu assembly election, which was held on April 23, the TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. Vijay, aged 51, had launched the TVK in early 2024 -- challenging the Dravidian giants, which have held power in Tamil Nadu for decades. He is now set to lead the southern state's first-ever coalition government. 

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar on Saturday evening and staked a claim to form the new government. The Governor accepted the request and handed Vijay the appointment letter, asking the actor-turned-politician to prove his majority on the floor of the state assembly through a vote of confidence on or before Wednesday (May 13).

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