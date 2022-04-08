As Thalapathy 66 shoot begins, Rashmika Madanna's old tweet about Vijay resurfaces

In Thalapathy 66, Rashmika Mandanna has been cast opposite Vijay. The big news was announced earlier this week, with the shoot set to begin on Tuesday, Rashmika's 26th birthday. While fans couldn't contain their excitement about the pairing, Rashmika's previous tweet went viral, in which she professed her ambition to work with Vijay one day.

Rashmika's tweet was shared on November 27, 2018. It answers rumours that she had previously inked a film deal with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee. Rashmika had debunked all rumours by stating that she would like to work with the two legends in the future.

The tweet read, “A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir’s and Atlee sir’s film but since that’s not happening this time, I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon. I love you all very much.”



Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the leading heroine opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, couldn't contain her joy and shared her delight at being a part of it via an Instagram post.

On the day of the film's premiere, she shared a photo of herself with Thalapathy Vijay.

Rashmika wrote, “Okay, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do. Act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him. Everything …yaaaaay! Finally! An absolute delight…”