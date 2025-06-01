Taking to Instagram, Naga shared a romantic selfie with Sobhita Dhulipala exuding love and togetherness in one frame.

Naga Chitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who exchanged vows in December last year, are perfectly maintaining work-life balance. As his ladylove turned a year older, Naga Chaitanya took a time off his busy schedule to make her feel special. On her 33rd birthday, he put up a loving post featuring a lovely selfie and a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Naga shared a romantic selfie with Sobhita Dhulipala exuding love and togetherness in one frame. He chose a simple yet cute caption to confess his feelings for her. "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad." As soon as the post surfaced, fans couldn’t resist but gush over their romance. However, some users remembered Naga’s ex-wife Samantha, and made assumptions and their own conclusions.



A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Sobhita...Take care of her Chaitanya ji …” “You both look the best,” wrote another fan. However, a user differed saying, “Waste fellow @sobhitad .. I really hate her.. @chayakkineni sobhitha is not a cute nd best pair for you.. only sam is the best pair for you @chayakkineni @samantharuthprabhuoffl forever.” One user was reminded of, “For Sam he said “ I just don’t post on social Media”. Now for Sobhita, he is posting all the time. Never trust a man who doesn’t want to do something for you. He just wants to do it for another woman.” Another user argued, “I don't really understand what's your problem...he moved on with his life..why can't you people just do your thing and let him be happy... Everyone deserves it i hope you all show some respect.”

Naga and Sobhita recently spoke about their priorities after marriage. In an interview with Vogue, Naga said, “My priorities changed after I got married. Now, nothing matters more than home and family,” While Sobhita reflected on her life afer marriage, adding, “Now, when I make decisions, there’s definitely greater clarity, a stronger sense of grounding. I’m in a different chapter of my career.” The two got married on December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. They have been dating since 2022.



On the professional front, Naga will next feature in a Karthik Varma Dandu directorial. Sobhita is reportedly going to star in Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam, alongside Arya.