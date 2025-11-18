As Shraddha Kapoor voices Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, meet adorable characters from Oscar-winning franchise

Shraddha Kapoor voices Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, where she and Nick Wilde face a new mystery with Gary De’Snake, alongside fan-favorite and new characters.

After solving Zootopia’s biggest case, Judy Hopps (the Rabbit) and Nick Wilde (the Fox) hit a rough patch and are sent to a Partners in Crisis counselling program by Chief Bogo (the Cape Buffalo). But before they can even begin, a venomous snake shows up in the city, pulling them into a brand-new mystery. Zootopia 2 brings in new characters like Gary De’Snake (the Snake), Nibbles (the Beaver), and Dr Fuzzby (the Quokka), along with the return of fan favourites. Director Jared Bush promises fun twists and surprises in this new adventure. Adding to the excitement, Walt Disney Studios India has brought on Shraddha Kapoor as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps.

1. Judy Hopps — The Rabbit

Zootopia’s first rabbit cop and the symbol of hard work and hope. Judy’s courage, energy, and positive attitude make her the heart of the city. She is voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, known for 'Once Upon a Time.'

2. Nick Wilde — The Fox

Smart, smooth, and always ready with a joke. Nick’s street-smart style and quick thinking add charm and humour to the story. His bond with Judy is still the emotional centre of the franchise. Nick is voiced by Jason Bateman, famous for 'Ozark' and 'Arrested Development.'

3. Gary De’Snake — The Snake

The biggest new face in the sequel. Gary is smooth, mysterious, and clearly hiding something. Zootopia 2 revolves around Gary the Snake, as Judy and Nick team up to track him down. He is voiced by Ke Huy Quan, known for his role as 'Han' in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'.

4. Gazelle — The Gazelle

Zootopia’s biggest pop star is stylish, kind, and always ready to light up the city with her music. In Zootopia 2, she is once again voiced by global Superstar Shakira, who also sings a new song for the film called 'Zoo.'

5. Nibbles Maplestick — The Beaver

A super-energetic podcaster who believes he’s always close to a major discovery. Funny, dramatic, and relatable. He is voiced by Alan Tudyk, known for his roles in 'Wreck-It Ralph' and multiple other Disney films.

6. Mayor Winddancer — The Horse

A former actor and now the mayor of Zootopia. Flashy, charming, and dramatic, he fits the city’s unpredictable nature. He is voiced by Orlando Bloom, famous for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'The Lord of the Rings.'

7. Chief Bogo — The Cape Buffalo

The strict but caring head of the Zootopia Police Department. He believes in discipline, but deep down, he truly cares about his team. He is voiced by Idris Elba, known for 'Luther,' 'Beasts of No Nation,' and Marvel’s Heimdall.

8. Clawhauser — The Cheetah

The happiest officer in the police station. Doughnut-loving, cheerful, and full of positivity. He is voiced by Nate Torrence, known for his comedic roles in TV and animation.

9. Flash — The Sloth

The slowest guy in a fast city. Calm, lovable, and unintentionally hilarious with his super-slow reactions. He is voiced by Raymond S. Persi, a Disney animator and voice artist known for bringing perfect timing to comedic roles.

10. Dr Fuzzby — The Quokka

A cheerful therapist who runs the Partners in Crisis program. Warm, friendly, and always curious about Judy and Nick’s partnership. She is voiced by Jenny Slate, known for 'Parks and Recreation' and 'Marcel the Shell.'

11. Duke Weaselton — The Weasel

A clumsy troublemaker who always ends up in messy situations. Chaotic, silly, and entertaining. He is voiced by Alan Tudyk, who also played King Candy in 'Wreck-It Ralph.'

Walt Disney Studios releases Zootopia 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th November.