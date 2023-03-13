Search icon
As RRR scripts history with Naatu Naatu at Oscars, Ratna Pathak Shah's comment calling film 'regressive' goes viral

While RRR has been charting history ever since its release, some people have criticised the SS Rajamouli directorial in the past, including veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who had called the Telugu actioner 'regressive'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

As RRR scripts history with Naatu Naatu at Oscars, Ratna Pathak Shah's comment calling film 'regressive' goes viral
File Photo

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

While RRR has been charting history ever since its release, some people have criticised the SS Rajamouli directorial in the past, including veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is known for sharing her opinions on national and societal issues. Ratna Pathak Shah had called the Telugu actioner 'regressive'.

While speaking at an event last year Ratna Pathak Shah had said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it."

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

As for the song, Naatu Naatu celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.

Naatu Naatu was shot on the lawns of the Presidential Palace of Kyiv in Ukraine. Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava also performed the song at the Oscars ceremony.

 

