As PM Narendra Modi advises citizens to save fuel, petrol, Prakash Raj BLASTS him for 'destroying economy, jumlas of 2 crore jobs, 100 smart cities'

Prakash Raj is back with his sharp criticism on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent major guidelines for Indian citizens, which included saving petrol and diesel, opting for WFH, don't buy gold. The actor's latest tweet has fumed Modi's followers.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested citizens to avoid buying gold, save petrol and diesel by opting for WFH (work from home) amid the Middle East war crisis. A day after PM Modi addressed the nation, Actor Prakash Raj commented on his new strategy, slamming PM for destroying the economy and making a fool of innocent people with his 'false promises.'

What did PM Modi advise citizens?

In his latest speech, PM Modi recalled how people tackled the coronavirus pandemic by staying at home and working from there. He advised people to follow that lifestyle once again to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, and increased the use of public transport wherever available, even opting for car-pooling. "During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences, and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them."

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He further said, "Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world. It is the responsibility of all of us that the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol-diesel should also be saved by conserving petrol-diesel." PM Modi also urged citizens to review discretionary expenses amid the economic pressure caused by rising global energy costs, and said, "I would appeal to people not to buy gold for weddings for one year."

How Prakash Raj reacted to PM Modi's advices

Prakash, on his X, reshared the video of PM Modi's latest speech and bluntly criticised his governance. He wrote, "Destroyed economy with demonetisation.. asked people to bang utensils and chant go Covid go… jhumlas of 2crore jobs, 100 smart cities,15 lakh in account, duped farmers on MSP.. said Hawaii chappals to airoplane.. collected Gabbar singh taxes from common man while waiving off taxes to his rich friends.. and now asks citizens to sacrifice because HE has utterly failed to run the country. Let this truth sink in."

Destroyed economy with demonetisation.. asked people to bang utensils and chant go Covid go… jhumlas of 2crore jobs, 100 smart cities,15 lakh in account, duped farmers on MSP.. said Hawaii chappals to airoplane.. collected Gabbar singh taxes from common man while waiving off… https://t.co/pUNaoPdCzV — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 11, 2026

Prakash Raj gets slammed by netizens

As usual, Prakash's tweet fumed PM Modi's followers, leading to his relentless trolling. A netizen wrote, "Hey, stupid. He is saying don't waste money, look forward to a good feature.... You can't understand him....he forgot to inform don't play the gambling game. Like u people taking money and doing ads." Another netizen wrote, "Are you a congress stooge @prakashraaj, just asking..had so much respect for you..you should know better than spew shit like this."

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