As Peddi earns Rs 332 crore, Ram Charan heads to UK with team for extended cut screening on this date

Ram Charan, along with director Buchi Babu Sana and other team members, will attend special screenings of the film at Cineworld, Hounslow, United Kingdom.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi continues to run strong at the global box office. As Sacnil reported, the film has crossed Rs 332 crore worldwide. Amid the success, the cast and crew will attend special screenings in the United Kingdom. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, sports drama Peddi has emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters and South India's No. 1 grosser of 2026 yet. The gripping narrative, grand scale, and Ram Charan's performance have impressed the masses.

Ram Charan's overseas fans can meet him at this place

Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and the Peddi team will visit Cineworld, Hounslow, United Kingdom, on June 27. Making the event even more special, the UK audience will get to witness an extended version of Peddi, featuring 5 minutes and 56 seconds of brand-new footage. The special screening is expected to draw massive fan excitement, reflecting the film's extraordinary global popularity. Sharing the news, the makers wrote, "Watch #Peddi with Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan and team at Cineworld, Hounslow, United Kingdom, 27th June - 2 PM, 2.20 PM, 2.40 PM & 3 PM shows"

About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

Apart from the promising cast, Peddi also boasts a talented technical team, including music by AR Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar, which further strengthened its cinematic ambition and anticipation. In North India, Peddi has been released by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, and Raja Shivaji.