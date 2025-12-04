FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’

After the controversy made headlines, the event management company wrote a cryptic note, stating that its employees "definitely" deserve a mention for their hard work.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 11:39 PM IST

Indian musician Palash Muchhal was supposed to marry Smriti Mandhana on November 24th. However, Smriti Mandhana's father was hospitalised due to sudden health issues, and a day later, Palash was also hospitalised. Speculation and rumours spread that Palash had cheated on Smriti with a dance choreographer. After the controversy made headlines, the event management company wrote a cryptic note, stating that its employees "definitely" deserve a mention for their hard work.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Delayed

Crayonz Entertainment, the event management company behind this high-profile event, shared a note on its official Instagram account. It read, "We don't cross the finish line in every match, but it's always the spirit of the game that counts... Our team played with dedication and pride, and they all definitely deserve a mention! See you soon champion."

 

 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Palash's mother said that Palash is very close to Smriti's father, and when his health deteriorated, Palash decided not to proceed with the wedding until he recovered. Palak shared a message on Instagram Stories, which read, "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been postponed. We request that all of you respect the families' privacy during this critical time."

Smriti Mandhana has deleted all photos and videos from her Instagram of her engagement and pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier, Palash's cousin Neeti Tak had come to her defense and appealed to people not to judge her based on certain rumours. Palash's cousin wrote in a note on Instagram Stories, "Palash is going through a serious situation today, you all should not misunderstand Palash without knowing the truth."

Also read: Viral video: Jeetendra becomes emotional, remembers Dharmendra's bond with 'best friend' Manoj Kumar: 'Dono ek kamre mein rehte the, ek-dusre ki...'

 

