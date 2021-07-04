As Mehreen Pirzada calls off engagement, Bhavya Bishnoi issues statement asking people not to spread rumours about him

Telugu actor Mehreen Pirzada called off her engagement to Bhavya Bishnoi, son of politician Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday (July 3). The announcement came nearly after four months after their engagement. Mehreen took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a statement on her Instagram story where she called the break-up amicable and that she no longer is associated with Bhavya's family or friends.

In her post, she made it clear that she wouldn't talk about this incident anymore and requested privacy from her followers and media as well.

Politician Bhavya Bishnoi also issued a statement on breaking off the engagement with Mehreen and alleged that some people were spreading false news about him and his family. He said that he does not owe anyone any explanation. He also said that if he comes across anyone spreading lies then he will personally take legal action and hold the person accountable.

He further went on to wish her the best for her future. “I wish nothing but love, happiness, and fulfilment to Mehreen and her family. I will always hold her family and friends in the highest regard and cherish our happy and blessed experiences. I also wish Mehreen the best of luck for her future projects and performances,” wrote Bhavya.

Mehreen and Bhavya got engaged on March 12 in Jaipur with close family and friends present at the ceremony.