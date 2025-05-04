Produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures, the film was set to release on May 9, 2025 in India.

The Pahalgam terror attack led to a significant backlash against Pakistani artists in India, sparking a diplomatic row between the two nations. As tensions escalated, the Indian entertainment industry witnessed a purge of Pakistani talent. Abir Gulaal, a film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan alongside Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, was one of the first major casualties of this crackdown. The ban impacted not only the film's prospects but also its cast.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who had been slated for a highly anticipated comeback, found his projects facing uncertainty due to the growing animosity towards Pakistani artists in India. Amid this controversy, Vaani Kapoor took the decision to distance herself from the film. She opted to scrub all traces of Abir Gulaal from her social media profiles, likely in an attempt to avoid any potential backlash or association with a project that might be perceived as pro-Pakistani.

Vaani removed all mentions of her upcoming film "Abir Gulaal" from her social media handles after the movie faced a ban in India. The romantic comedy starred Vaani alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The ban followed a terror attack, impacting the film's prospects in the Indian market. The Indian government blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, citing compliance with local law. This followed similar blocks on the profiles of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal was a romantic comedy exploring love. The film synopsis read, "Two wounded souls, brought together by chance, find solace in each other's company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love." Produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures, the film was set to release on May 9, 2025 in India.