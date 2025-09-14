As Elvish Yadav turns 28, here are 5 controversial moments that shook his career

Elvish Yadav has often grabbed headlines for controversies, from legal battles and public feuds to reality show disputes. On his birthday, we look back at five major incidents that sparked debates, criticism, and intense media attention.

Snake venom case

In November 2023, Elvish Yadav was at the center of a huge controversy when Noida Police filed an FIR against him under the Wildlife Protection Act and NDPS Act. Activist Saurabh Gupta alleged that snake venom was being supplied and consumed at a rave party linked to Elvish. The case gained nationwide attention, and the Supreme Court recently heard his plea to quash it, making it one of the most talked-about incidents of his career.

Threats allegation

The conflict with Saurabh Gupta didn’t end there. Gupta accused Elvish and his associates of stalking, threatening, and spreading defamatory content online, including a video in which Elvish allegedly threatened to harm him. This led to additional legal trouble and added to Elvish’s controversial public image.

Supporting Rajat Dalal in Bigg Boss 18

Elvish also grabbed attention during Bigg Boss 18 when he openly supported contestant Rajat Dalal, who was already involved in several controversies inside the house. Many viewers and fellow contestants criticised Elvish for seemingly backing Rajat’s controversial behaviour, sparking debates online.

Clash with YouTuber Maxtern

Elvish Yadav got into a heated and physical altercation with fellow YouTuber Maxtern, who accused him of assault and even attempted murder. Videos of the fight went viral, intensifying the controversy. Maxtern filed a police complaint but later withdrew it, and the two eventually announced on social media that they had settled their differences.

Roadies XX controversy

Elvish’s participation in Roadies XX also created a stir. Some fans felt he joined the show only for publicity, while others questioned whether it was appropriate for him to be on the show amid his ongoing legal issues. Reports of clashes with fellow contestants during the shoot added to the buzz.