As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit this person for mega success, call him 'unshakable rock'

After Dhurandhar 2’s success, Ranveer Singh praised cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha as the 'unshakeable rock,' while director Aditya Dhar and co-stars highlighted his skill, dedication, and ability to bring the film’s visuals.

After Dhurandhar's massive success, actor Ranveer Singh recently praised cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, calling him the 'unshakeable rock of Dhurandhar.' The star took to Instagram to highlight Vikash’s dedication, skill and stability during the making of Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Aditya Dhar’s tribute to Vikash Ranveer's story:

Resently director Aditya Dhar has also shared a heartfelt note, calling Vikash the 'eye, instinct and soul behind the Dhurandhar movie.' Aditya said that Vikash carried the weight of the film on his shoulders, joining the project just days before filming began. The director expressed about Vikash’s ability to work under extreme conditions, from the heat of Amritsar to the cold of Leh, ensuring that every frame retained its emotion and intensity. Vikash is not just a professional but also someone who brings life to every scene with emotional intelligence and attention to detail.

Co-stars appreciate his dedication:

The cast of Dhurandhar praised Vikash like Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammed Aalam, said him, 'the coolest,' while Naveen Kaushik, who portrayed Donga, described Vikash as calm, caring and always aiming for the best. Naveen added that Vikash had been the cinematographer for both films that shaped his career and praised the way he immortalised their performances on screen.

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Vikash Nowlakha: A cinematic journey

The main lead, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar hint that this is just the beginning. Their ongoing collaboration promises more visually striking films, with Vikash’s cinematography continuing to play a pivotal role in creating unforgettable cinematic experiences.