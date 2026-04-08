As Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1600 crore, Aditya Dhar credits Mukesh Chhabra for his vision: 'Where I was cautious, he was fearless'

Aditya Dhar credited Mukesh Chhabra’s meticulous casting for Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, highlighting his vision, dedication and impact on the film’s authenticity.

Director Aditya Dhar has credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a pivotal force behind the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to social media on April 8, Dhar shared an appreciation note highlighting how Chhabra reshaped the film through his meticulous casting and creative vision.

Mukesh Chhabra’s key role in Dhurandhar:

Dhurandhar, with Ranveer Singh, has become one of the biggest box office hits of 2026 because of its exciting story, high-octane action, and great acting. Aditya Dhar said that Mukesh Chhabra believed in the film's scale even more than the director did. This made Dhar think bigger about how deep, detailed, and well-executed the film should be. 'Where I was careful, he was brave.' Dhar wrote, 'Where I was thinking within limits, he pushed me to think bigger, not just in numbers, but in depth, in detail, in truth.'

Chhabra's method of casting was more than just filling roles; it was a mission for him. Aditya talked about how Mukesh and his team worked around the clock to break down each character, talk about them, reject them, and find the best fit for each role. 'Even for the smallest part, he went just as deep and just as far to make sure that every person on screen felt real, lived-in, and true to the world,' Dhar said.

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Beyond casting: Friendship and support

Aditya also talked about how close he is to Chhabra, saying that he is a friend, well-wisher, and constant support. He stressed how important it is to see casting as one of the most underrated parts of filmmaking and how the movie shows Mukesh's choices in every frame. 'It can make or break a movie. It's a shame that our industry still doesn't honour casting directors the way it should. Mukesh, this movie has your choices in every frame. Dhar said, I will always be grateful, respect and love you.