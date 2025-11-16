FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

Chirag Paswan on JSP's claim of Rs 14000cr World Bank Fund use in Bihar polls

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Sunday morning, leaving people breathing toxic substances.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Delhi woman has shared a light-hearted yet heartwarming video, exposing the horrific reality of the city's deteriorating air quality. Pragati Agarwal is seen cleaning her defunct air purifier on Instagram with a cleaning brush, removing thick layers of dust and pollutants.

The clip reads, "Even air purifiers deserve a spa day in Delhi." The caption accompanying the video humorously reads, "A side effect of living in Delhi is that even my air purifier needs therapy." The post immediately resonated with many users, who found the situation both amusing and worrying.

Air quality in the capital plummets again

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Sunday morning, leaving people breathing toxic substances. As of 8 a.m., the city's overall air quality index recorded 385. The situation worsened in several areas of the capital, with the air quality index reaching the severe category. Anand Vihar recorded an air quality index of 412, Chandni Chowk 418, ITO 417, and Bawana 436.

Pollution levels have improved slightly over the past few days. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index recorded 386 on Saturday, keeping it in the 'very poor' category. The city's air quality remained extremely poor on Friday as well, a slight improvement from earlier in the week when pollution reached severe levels.

 

 

A Week of Hazardous Air

Earlier this week, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) reached alarming levels, consistently remaining in the 'severe' category. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 428, 418 and 404 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. These figures indicate hazardous air conditions that pose a serious threat to the health of the general public, especially children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory diseases.

The Central Pollution Control Board categorises an AQI level between 0 and 50 as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor and 401 and 500 as severe.

Also read: Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even
'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens
'Boycott Varanasi': Rajamouli's old tweet 'I never liked Rama' goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE