As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game upside down

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches, here’s a look at the wildcard contestants who walked in mid-season but left an unforgettable mark, turning the game upside down.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most iconic wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss history. Entering in Bigg Boss 14, she instantly grabbed attention with her bold antics, entertaining drama, and comic timing. Her entry not only boosted TRPs but also made her a household name once again. Rakhi even returned in Season 15, proving her wildcard status is unforgettable.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Known for her role as 'Gopi Bahu,' Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard and later returned in Season 14. Though her health cut short her initial stint, her strong personality and fiery arguments kept audiences hooked. She remains one of the most memorable wildcard entries to date.

Himanshi Khurana

Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana entered Season 13 as a wildcard, bringing new dynamics to the show. Her bond and budding romance with Asim Riaz became one of the season’s biggest highlights, keeping fans engaged both inside and outside the house.

Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Pathak)

Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard and became famous for his unique style, desi humour, and fearless attitude. His outspoken nature and strong one-liners added much-needed spice to the show.

Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first-ever wildcard contestant to win a season. Entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, his raw energy, straightforward personality, and massive fan support helped him turn the tables and lift the trophy, changing the wildcard game forever.