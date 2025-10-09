As Arbaaz Khan-Sshura name their daughter Sipaara, here are other celebs' unique baby names and their meanings

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'
Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games
Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Muridke Meetha Pan: Indian Air Force marks 93rd anniversary, dinner menu with a twist goes viral, HINT: Pakistan
Private jet skids off from runway at Farrukhabad airstrip, collapses into bushes; pilots, passengers escape narrowly, WATCH
Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...
Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?
PVR INOX lets audiences eat, relax, watch movies all in one place, introduces India’s first dine-in cinema in this city, not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, it is...
Land Rover Defender, with '1111' number plate loses control, crashes into vehicles near Noida Mall, driver in custody, WATCH video
Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood celebrities often choose names for their children that are unique and meaningful. From Sipaara Khan’s spiritual connection to Raha Kapoor’s joyful essence, each name reflects the parents’ values, culture, and hopes for their little ones.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan named their daughter Sipaara, derived from the Arabic word 'Sipara,' which refers to the 30 sections of the Quran. The name symbolises spiritual depth and devotion, reflecting the couple’s admiration for tradition and their wish to impart a sense of grace and individuality to their daughter.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose the name Raha for their daughter, which has beautiful meanings across languages. In Swahili, it means 'joy'; in Sanskrit, it signifies 'lineage'; and in Arabic, it translates to 'tranquility.' The name perfectly captures happiness, family heritage, and peace, symbolising the couple’s hopes for their child.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli named their son Akaay, a Sanskrit name meaning 'without form or body,' representing unity and limitless potential. In Turkish, it also refers to the full moon. The name reflects the parents’ wish for their son to embody harmony, boundless energy, and infinite possibilities.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter Zuneyra Ida, a name full of symbolism. 'Zuneyra' means 'flower of paradise' in Arabic, while 'Ida' signifies 'hardworking.' Together, the name conveys beauty, grace, and industriousness; a radiant identity the parents hope their daughter will grow into.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu named their daughter Inaaya Naumi, combining meanings that celebrate blessing and spirituality. 'Inaaya' translates to 'gift' or 'blessing' in Arabic, and 'Naumi' is derived from 'Navami,' the ninth day of Navratri, symbolising Goddess Durga. The name represents a divine gift, perfectly aligned with the couple’s spiritual beliefs.