As Arbaaz Khan-Sshura name their daughter Sipaara, here are other celebs' unique baby names and their meanings

Bollywood celebrities often choose names for their children that are unique and meaningful. From Sipaara Khan’s spiritual connection to Raha Kapoor’s joyful essence, each name reflects the parents’ values, culture, and hopes for their little ones.

1. Sipaara Khan: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan named their daughter Sipaara, derived from the Arabic word 'Sipara,' which refers to the 30 sections of the Quran. The name symbolises spiritual depth and devotion, reflecting the couple’s admiration for tradition and their wish to impart a sense of grace and individuality to their daughter.

2. Raha Kapoor : Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose the name Raha for their daughter, which has beautiful meanings across languages. In Swahili, it means 'joy'; in Sanskrit, it signifies 'lineage'; and in Arabic, it translates to 'tranquility.' The name perfectly captures happiness, family heritage, and peace, symbolising the couple’s hopes for their child.

3. Akaay Kohli : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli named their son Akaay, a Sanskrit name meaning 'without form or body,' representing unity and limitless potential. In Turkish, it also refers to the full moon. The name reflects the parents’ wish for their son to embody harmony, boundless energy, and infinite possibilities.

4. Zuneyra Ida Fazal : Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter Zuneyra Ida, a name full of symbolism. 'Zuneyra' means 'flower of paradise' in Arabic, while 'Ida' signifies 'hardworking.' Together, the name conveys beauty, grace, and industriousness; a radiant identity the parents hope their daughter will grow into.

5. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu : Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu named their daughter Inaaya Naumi, combining meanings that celebrate blessing and spirituality. 'Inaaya' translates to 'gift' or 'blessing' in Arabic, and 'Naumi' is derived from 'Navami,' the ninth day of Navratri, symbolising Goddess Durga. The name represents a divine gift, perfectly aligned with the couple’s spiritual beliefs.