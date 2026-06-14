As Aamir Khan will marry GF Gauri Spratt, Kajol teases him: ‘He has great taste in women’ | Viral video

Kajol and Juhi Chawla playfully teased Aamir Khan at a 25-year celebration event of Aamir Khan Productions, and a viral video of the moment has amused fans on social media.

A viral video from a recent Bollywood event has taken social media by storm, showing Kajol and Juhi Chawla sharing a fun, light-hearted moment while teasing Aamir Khan on stage. The clip has quickly become a talking point among fans for its nostalgia and humour.

Kajol and Juhi Chawla’s playful banter with Aamir Khan goes viral

Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan got together recently to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions. It was an event with many famous people like Kareena Kapoor, Rekha and Salman Khan. At the event, a video of Kajol teasing Aamir Khan went viral online. She said he picks movies and joked that he also picks good women. Everyone on stage and in the audience laughed.

Juhi Chawla also joked with Aamir Khan. She talked about when they first worked together and how far he has come since his movie. Aamir Khan is now one of the most important people in Bollywood. Their funny conversation made people feel nostalgic.

Fans react to viral video moment:

The incident occurred when the video spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While many enjoyed the friendly chemistry and humour between the actors, others reacted to Kajol’s bold remark with surprise. Overall, the clip has been widely shared, adding buzz to the reunion event.

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Amid Aamir Khan's wedding rumours with gf Gauri Spratt:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to tie the knot on July 5, according to reports. Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After that, the second time married with Kiran Rao and the former couple has a son, Azad. Despite their separation, Aamir continues to maintain a cordial relationship with both his former wives and actively co-parents his children.